The bloc's emissions from aviation have almost doubled since 1990 (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels sets emission targets for airlines

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has said air fares are unlikely to rise substantially under new emissions targets set for the aviation industry from 2012 onwards.

Airlines flying in and out of Europe in 2012 will be allowed to produce roughly 213 million tonnes of CO2, falling to 208.5 million tonnes from 2013 onwards, the commission said on Monday (7 March).

The figures represent a roughly three percent cut on average annual emissions produced during three reference years (2004-2006),...

