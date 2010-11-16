Barroso 'extremely disappointed' over budget collapse

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has expressed his "extreme disappointment" over the failure of member states and MEPs to agree to the bloc's 2011 budget, and warned of the negative impact of this breakdown.

"I'm extremely disappointed that talks between the Council and the European Parliament on the 2011 budget have broken down," Mr Barroso said in a statement on Tuesday (16 November).

Without specifically naming Britain and the Netherlands, who were the most reluct...