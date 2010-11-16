Ad
euobserver
Mr Barroso said Britain and the Netherlands 'have shot themselves in the foot' (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso 'extremely disappointed' over budget collapse

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has expressed his "extreme disappointment" over the failure of member states and MEPs to agree to the bloc's 2011 budget, and warned of the negative impact of this breakdown.

"I'm extremely disappointed that talks between the Council and the European Parliament on the 2011 budget have broken down," Mr Barroso said in a statement on Tuesday (16 November).

Without specifically naming Britain and the Netherlands, who were the most reluct...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Barroso said Britain and the Netherlands 'have shot themselves in the foot' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections