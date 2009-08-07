Ad
euobserver
Turkey's move could deal a blow to the EU's attempts to reduce its gas reliance on Russia (Photo: Government of the Russian Federation)

Turkey plays double game on EU energy security

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Turkey has agreed to grant access to Russia's South Stream gas pipeline through its part of the Black Sea, in a move which could hurt the prospects of an EU-backed project to reduce Russian energy dependency.

The Turkish deal is a major breakthrough for the Russian pipeline, which has to cross the maritime economic areas of either Turkey or Ukraine, but with Ukraine very unlikely to give consent.

At a signing ceremony in Ankara on Thursday (6 August), Russian prime minister Vladi...

