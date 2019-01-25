Ad
euobserver
Norway’s foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soreide in Tromso earlier this week. Norway called for global efforts against marine plastic litter - but will also increase its exploitation of marine resources, including oil (Photo: Alberto Grohovas/Arctic Frontiers)

Plastic pollution increasing at the top of the Earth

Nordics
Green Economy
by Martin Breum, Tromso,

Increasing amounts of plastic pollution have been detected in Europe's most northern Arctic regions.

Scientists are registering high concentrations of microplastic particles not only in Arctic waters but also in the Arctic ice and snow.

Indications are that plastic pollution has reached the still ice-encapsulated North Pole, hundreds of kilometres from human habitation.

"Our latest knowledge indicates that plastics really are everywhere now. It is difficult to find anywhere...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers
EU can afford to be tough on plastic straws
Microplastics threat poses dilemma for new EU strategy
Plastics lobby in court to keep toxic item off EU list
Norway’s foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soreide in Tromso earlier this week. Norway called for global efforts against marine plastic litter - but will also increase its exploitation of marine resources, including oil (Photo: Alberto Grohovas/Arctic Frontiers)

Tags

NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections