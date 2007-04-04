Ad
Patents are closely linked to good innovation performance, Brussels suggests. (Photo: Notat)

EU-wide patent scheme back on the agenda

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission has kicked off a fresh round of talks on an EU-wide patent system, trying to break a 20-year deadlock which harms the 27-nation bloc's innovation performance.

On Tuesday (3 March), Brussels published its vision of how to improve the way intellectual property rights are handled in Europe, underlining that having "a single community patent would be the most affordable and legally secure answer" to the current challenges.

