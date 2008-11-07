Curvy cucumbers could come back to EU shelves

No single rule has probably contributed so much to the reputation of the EU as an over-regulatory bureaucracy as that on sales of curved cucumbers.
But the much-mocked regulation could soon be gone, with funny shaped vegetables and fruits return to super market shelves throughout the union.
A proposal from agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel to repeal the rules on curved cucumbers together with regulations of 25 other fruits and vegetables may pass, when experts from the...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
