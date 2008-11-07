Curvy cucumbers could come back to EU shelves

No single rule has probably contributed so much to the reputation of the EU as an over-regulatory bureaucracy as that on sales of curved cucumbers.

But the much-mocked regulation could soon be gone, with funny shaped vegetables and fruits return to super market shelves throughout the union.

A proposal from agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel to repeal the rules on curved cucumbers together with regulations of 25 other fruits and vegetables may pass, when experts from the...