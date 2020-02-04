Oceans, seas, and fish-stocks must be focus of COP26

At December's UN Climate Conference, COP25, it seemed that the loud call for immediate action from the masses in the climate marches all over the world was not sufficiently heard in the negotiating rooms, as governments failed to deliver the level of ambition and action required to tackle the climate emergency.
However, one important but still tentative step forward was the inclusion of the ocean in the final negotiated text, recognising at last t...
Dr Monica Verbeek is executive director of Seas At Risk, an independent NGO of environmental associations. Professor Callum Roberts works at the department of environment and geography at the University of York.
