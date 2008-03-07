Strong euro sparks calls for boost of EU monetary institutions

Days before an EU leaders economic summit and following a decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to avoid interest rate cuts, calls for measures to tackle the rising strength of the euro are intensifying.

Ernest-Antoine Seillière, president of BusinessEurope, a pan-European business association, told reporters on Thursday (6 March) that the euro "will not survive in the long run in the absence of some kind of political support, by which we mean the eurogroup."

