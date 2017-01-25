Ad
euobserver
Shoes and other items are given a second life at a recycling station in Italy (Photo: Zero Waste France)

MEPs restore recycling targets

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday (24 January) voted to restore higher targets for recycling and reduction of food waste under the EU circular economy package.

The committee backed amendments saying the bloc should recycle at least 70 percent of municipal waste, which is waste generated by households and business. They also capped the share of municipal waste which is landfilled to 5 percent by 2030.

These targets should be reached, among othe...

Green Economy

Green Economy
