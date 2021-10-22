Lithuania - where 'biodiversity funding' is cutting down trees

Daiva Repečkaitėis based in Malta and covers politics, health and environment in text and audio, Vaida Pilibaitytėis Vilnius-based public radio producer and environment journalist., Elena Reimerytėis a London-based documentary filmmaker focusing on various social issues and the urban forest concept.

This investigation is a part of "Media4Change – Future Investigative Story Lab" project. The project has been co-funded by the European Commission. The support for the production of this article does not constitute an endorsement of the contents, which reflect the views of the authors only and are their sole responsibility. The commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.