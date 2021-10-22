Ad
euobserver
The wooded picturesque old town of Trakai in Lithuania is part of the Trakai Historic National Park (Photo: Žygimantas Abromavičius)

Investigation

Lithuania - where 'biodiversity funding' is cutting down trees

Green Economy
by Daiva Repečkaitė, Vaida Pilibaitytė and Elena Reimerytė, Vilnius/Valletta/London,

The EU Commission website proudly proclaims that "cohesion policy funding is delivering €52.5bn in EU budget investment in climate action."

But the picturesque town of Trakai in Lithuania tells a story of well-intentioned biodiversity and green infrastructure investment nearly costing its old town one-fifth of its trees.

The old town is part of the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

Daiva Repečkaitėis based in Malta and covers politics, health and environment in text and audio, Vaida Pilibaitytėis Vilnius-based public radio producer and environment journalist., Elena Reimerytėis a London-based documentary filmmaker focusing on various social issues and the urban forest concept.

This investigation is a part of "Media4Change – Future Investigative Story Lab" project. The project has been co-funded by the European Commission. The support for the production of this article does not constitute an endorsement of the contents, which reflect the views of the authors only and are their sole responsibility. The commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.

Related articles

EU diplomats oppose common forest-monitoring rules
The EU Commission got its forest strategy wrong
Sweden leads opposition to EU forest regime
EU mulling rules to stop import of 'deforestation' products
The wooded picturesque old town of Trakai in Lithuania is part of the Trakai Historic National Park (Photo: Žygimantas Abromavičius)

Tags

Green EconomyInvestigation

Author Bio

Daiva Repečkaitėis based in Malta and covers politics, health and environment in text and audio, Vaida Pilibaitytėis Vilnius-based public radio producer and environment journalist., Elena Reimerytėis a London-based documentary filmmaker focusing on various social issues and the urban forest concept.

This investigation is a part of "Media4Change – Future Investigative Story Lab" project. The project has been co-funded by the European Commission. The support for the production of this article does not constitute an endorsement of the contents, which reflect the views of the authors only and are their sole responsibility. The commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections