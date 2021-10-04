Pandora Papers: Czech PM secretly bought French chateau

Czech billionaire-prime minister Andrej Babiš and Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades are facing questions after their shady dealings came to light in the latest financial data-leak.

Babiš bought a €20m castle in the south of France a few years ago using four obscure companies - Alcogal in Panama, Blakey Finance in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Boyne Holding in the US, and SCP Bigaud in Monaco, according to 'Pandora Papers', a cache of files obtained by the Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here