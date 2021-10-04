Pandora Papers: Czech PM secretly bought French chateau

Czech billionaire-prime minister Andrej Babiš and Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades are facing questions after their shady dealings came to light in the latest financial data-leak.
Babiš bought a €20m castle in the south of France a few years ago using four obscure companies - Alcogal in Panama, Blakey Finance in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Boyne Holding in the US, and SCP Bigaud in Monaco, according to 'Pandora Papers', a cache of files obtained by the
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
