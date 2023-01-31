Ad
euobserver
The deployment of solar energy was fastest in the Netherlands (Photo: Stephen Rees)

Study: EU electricity transition sped into high gear in 2022

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Europe accelerated its electricity transition in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a new study by Ember, a German energy think tank, in a report published on Tuesday (31 January).

Wind and solar generated 22 percent of total electricity supply, for the first time surpassing fossil gas (20 percent) and remaining above coal power (16 perce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation
EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards
Green MEPs in final push for bigger renewables share
The deployment of solar energy was fastest in the Netherlands (Photo: Stephen Rees)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections