Study: EU electricity transition sped into high gear in 2022

Europe accelerated its electricity transition in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a new study by Ember, a German energy think tank, in a report published on Tuesday (31 January).
Wind and solar generated 22 percent of total electricity supply, for the first time surpassing fossil gas (20 percent) and remaining above coal power (16 perce...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
