Putting a price on nature? Not a good idea, experts say

In a moment that could have been an act of polite rebellion, physicist and ecologist Vandana Shiva walked off stage during a speech about the need to 'put a price on nature' in the European Parliament this week.

"I have dedicated 50 years of my life to the protection of biodiversity, and it has always been a struggle against commodification," she said after returning to the panel. "When the British came to India, they turned all the land of India into a commodity."

The discussio...