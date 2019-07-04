Macron's carbon border tax - why hasn't he done anything?

French president Emmanuel Macron is known for declaring 'grand visions' for Europe, and continuously stresses his commitment to the global climate treaty agreed in 2015 in Paris.

But there is a difference between making speeches and doing the groundwork needed to make visions a reality.

Macron has proclaimed several times that he believed there should be a 'carbon border tax' on products coming from outside the EU.

An investigation by EUobserver shows, however, that France h...