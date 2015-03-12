Ad
euobserver
Santander and Deutsche bank have failed US bank stress tests (Photo: Tony Webster)

Spanish and German banks fail US tests

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

European banking giants Santander and Deutsche Bank have failed a US "stress test" designed to assess whether banks would be able to withstand a future financial crisis.

The results were part of the fifth annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) by the US Federal Reserve, which applies to the 31 lenders operating in the US with more than $50 billion (€46 billion) in assets.

The Spanish and German banks were the only two to fail the annual assessment, with the US fin...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

