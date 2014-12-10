Online businesses in despair over EU tax rules

New VAT rules coming into force on 1 January 2015 designed to put a stop to billions of euros of the consumer tax being lost due to a loophole have left some businesses overwhelmed and "confused".

Under the rules - applying to telecommunication, broadcasting, and e-service companies - VAT will be charged in the country of the consumer rather than the seller.

Currently the VAT applied to e-books or music downloads is the one where the company is based - leading retail giants such a...