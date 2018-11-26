Elephants are a 'big thing' too, Mr Juncker!

Last week, the European Commission released its progress report on wildlife trafficking.
Few people will need convincing that there's a lot of progress still to make.
The World Wildlife Fund recently estimated that the population of wild animals has decreased by 60 percent since 1970.
Ahead of this week's Biodiver...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.