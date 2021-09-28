Lagarde urges EU to use market power to fix gas price

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde on Monday (27 September) said inflation may be above the two-percent inflation target for the remainder of this year, at her quarterly meeting with MEPs from the economics committee .
Inflation hit three percent in Europe recently, with rising energy prices and higher costs for materials due to supply delays named the most important causes.
Lagarde said there is "every reason to believe" that the rebound in energy prices an...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
