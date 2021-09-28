Ad
euobserver
Christine Lagarde said inflation may be higher because of gas prices, but expects inflation to go down next year (Photo: Council of the EU)

Lagarde urges EU to use market power to fix gas price

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde on Monday (27 September) said inflation may be above the two-percent inflation target for the remainder of this year, at her quarterly meeting with MEPs from the economics committee .

Inflation hit three percent in Europe recently, with rising energy prices and higher costs for materials due to supply delays named the most important causes.

Lagarde said there is "every reason to believe" that the rebound in energy prices an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Lagarde's ECB must modernise
Rich EU states should spend more, Lagarde says
ECB promises (almost) whatever it takes
Christine Lagarde said inflation may be higher because of gas prices, but expects inflation to go down next year (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections