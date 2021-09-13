The war on cash - is forcing 'no cash' shopping even legal?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have increasingly faced "No Cash" signs when trying to pay for purchases.

For some, this poses no problem. For others, this means being unable to buy the goods they need or having to travel a longer distance to find a store that accepts cash.

In October 2020, Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra announced he would keep an eye on the increasing number of the country's stores refusing cash payments during the pandemic.

Hoekstra...