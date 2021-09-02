EU agency: Shipping needs major emissions cuts

Emissions from shipping must be reduced further if Europe wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the European Maritime Safety Agency warned in a report on Wednesday (1 September).
In the EU, maritime transport is responsible for about 13.5 percent of transport emissions, slightly behind aviation (14.4 percent) and far behind road transport (71 percent).
About 77 percent of external trade and 35 percen...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
