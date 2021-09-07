Meet the possible next prime minister of Norway?

The most-recent UN climate panel report on global warming has also heated up the election campaign in Norway - and boosted the far-left and green parties.

Next Monday (13 September) 3.8 million Norwegians will get the chance to make their voices heard in the general election. Prime minister Erna Solberg is running for a third term, but it is unlikely that her coalition government will succeed. However, she is not giving up, as she told EUob...