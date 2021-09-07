Ad
Next Monday, up to 3.8 million Norwegians will vote in the general election. The man who probably will form a new centre-left government is Jonas Gahr Støre, leader of the social democratic party, Arbeiderpart (Photo: Arbeiderpartiet)

Feature

Meet the possible next prime minister of Norway?

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Nordics
by Alf Ole Ask, Brussels,
The most-recent UN climate panel report on global warming has also heated up the election campaign in Norway - and boosted the far-left and green parties.

Next Monday (13 September) 3.8 million Norwegians will get the chance to make their voices heard in the general election. Prime minister Erna Solberg is running for a third term, but it is unlikely that her coalition government will succeed. However, she is not giving up, as she told EUob...

Alf Ole Ask is EU correspondent for Energi og Klima, and a former Brussels and New York correspondent for Dagens Næringsliv and Aftenposten.

