euobserver
The EU-Seoul deal would have negative effects on employment, say European carmakers (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission split over free trade deal with South Korea

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

A proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and South Korea - expected to boost mutual trade ties currently worth over €70 billion - has caused a rift within the European Commission, with the thorny debate now postponed until September.

Officials told EUobserver that a number of commissioners - including Laszlo Kovacs in charge of taxation as well as commissioners from France, Germany, Italy and Slovakia - had questioned some conditions envisaged in the draft accord. ...

Green Economy
