EU commission split over free trade deal with South Korea

A proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and South Korea - expected to boost mutual trade ties currently worth over €70 billion - has caused a rift within the European Commission, with the thorny debate now postponed until September.
Officials told EUobserver that a number of commissioners - including Laszlo Kovacs in charge of taxation as well as commissioners from France, Germany, Italy and Slovakia - had questioned some conditions envisaged in the draft accord. ...
