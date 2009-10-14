Almunia keeps up pressure on Latvia

The EU's economy commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, is keeping up pressure on Latvia to fulfil budget deficit cuts agreed under the terms of a €7.5 billion international loan led by the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

"This will be extremely important to increase confidence in the markets vis-a-vis the Latvian economy," he told a news conference in Riga on Tuesday (13 October) following discussions with parliamentary leaders.

"Honestly, I don't see an alternative," he added. ...