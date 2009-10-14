Ad
Commissioner Almunia insists the deficit cuts are the best way to get Latvia's economy back on track (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Almunia keeps up pressure on Latvia

by Andrew Willis,

The EU's economy commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, is keeping up pressure on Latvia to fulfil budget deficit cuts agreed under the terms of a €7.5 billion international loan led by the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

"This will be extremely important to increase confidence in the markets vis-a-vis the Latvian economy," he told a news conference in Riga on Tuesday (13 October) following discussions with parliamentary leaders.

"Honestly, I don't see an alternative," he added. ...

