EU gives Spain more time, nudges France on deficit

The EU commission has opened the door for Spain to get an extra year in meeting its deficit target, while nudging France not to abandon its own budget tightening measures under the new Socialist president.

"We are ready to consider proposing an extension of the deadline for Spain to meet its deficit target by one year, to 2014," economics commissioner Olli Rehn said during a press conference on Wednesday (30 May) while presenting in-depth reports on how each member state is managing its...