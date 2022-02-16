Ad
euobserver
Debate among ECB's 27 governing council members over raising interest rates is sharpening (Photo: ECB)

European lawmakers call on central bank to hold rates steady

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Strasbourg,

A large majority of MEPs urged the European Central Bank on Wednesday (16 February) to continue an ultra-loose monetary policy amid warnings that hiking interest rates would damage a post-Covid economic recovery.

The ECB has resisted calls to increase interest rates. But debate among ECB's 27 governing council members representing each EU central bank is sharpening.

And on Wednesday, 569 lawmakers voted in favour of a non-binding annual report to the ECB recommending continuing ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

MEPs quiz ECB chief Lagarde on surging prices
Can the ECB solve climate change and inflation on its own?
An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates
Debate among ECB's 27 governing council members over raising interest rates is sharpening (Photo: ECB)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections