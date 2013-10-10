America leapfrogs Europe as world's richest region

At $241trillion, global wealth has reached an historic high as the gap between income disparities widen.
“We expect global wealth to rise by nearly 40 percent over the next five years, reaching $334 trillion by 2018,” noted the 2013 Credit Suisse Wealth Report on Wednesday (9 October).
Half the world’s population own less than 1 percent of the global wealth while over 86 percent of global wealth is in the hands of the richest ten percent.
The top one percent account for 46 ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
