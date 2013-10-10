Ad
Global wealth hit a historic high (Photo: snorski)

America leapfrogs Europe as world's richest region

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

At $241trillion, global wealth has reached an historic high as the gap between income disparities widen.

“We expect global wealth to rise by nearly 40 percent over the next five years, reaching $334 trillion by 2018,” noted the 2013 Credit Suisse Wealth Report on Wednesday (9 October).

Half the world’s population own less than 1 percent of the global wealth while over 86 percent of global wealth is in the hands of the richest ten percent.

The top one percent account for 46 ...

