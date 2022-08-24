Ad
euobserver
President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Ukrainian worker and his driver were killed by mortar strikes outside the Zaporizhzhia plant (Photo: Al Jazeera screengrab)

UN inspectors poised to visit Ukraine nuclear plant

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

UN nuclear inspectors are hoping to soon visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, as tensions mount ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday (24 August).

"The mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed," Rafael Mariano Grossi, who oversees the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Tuesday.

Grossi also said they had been informed by Ukraine's government that infrastructure at the site had been damaged

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

