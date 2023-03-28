Dear EU, the science is clear: burning wood for energy is bad

On Wednesday (29 March), EU co-legislators are hoping to finalise the re-cast Renewable Energy Directive. They have a chance to correct a historic mistake on wood burning.

The science is clear: burning wood to produce energy makes climate change worse for decades or more, time we do not have to avoid the worst harms from climate change. Yet the EU and UK continue to declare that forest biomass is, in effect, zero carbon, allowing these nations to subsidize wood bioenergy and omit the ...