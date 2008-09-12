MEPs' biofuel vote could bring production to 'standstill'

European legislators in an influential parliamentary committee have voted to drastically scale back the EU's plans for the use of biofuels.

In a 50 to 2 vote MEPs in the European Parliament's industry committee on Thursday (11 September) voted to maintain a target of using renewable sources for transport fuel for 10 percent of vehicles by 2020, but legislators no longer assume that renewable fuel sources automatically means traditional biofuels.

By 2020, two fifths of the 10 perce...