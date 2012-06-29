Ad
euobserver
Rajoy (l) and Monti at the EU meeting in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Italy and Spain get 'breakthrough' deal on bailout funds

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone leaders in the early hours of Friday morning (29 June) agreed to allow bailout funds to recapitalise banks directly and to buy bonds for "well-behaving" countries - states which are pursuing reforms but suffering from market pressure.

The deal is designed to help Spain and Italy to lower their borrowing costs, but might take several months to implement.

"We agreed on something new, which is a breakthrough, that banks can be directly recapitalised in certain circumstances....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Italy and Spain hold EU growth pact hostage
Rajoy (l) and Monti at the EU meeting in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections