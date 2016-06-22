Ad
euobserver
Oxfam activists mocked up their own Caribbean tax-haven outside the EU commission building in Brussels earlier this year (Photo: Oxfam)

EU struggles to close tax loopholes with new law

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU states have cleared a deal that aims to close some of the loopholes used by large companies to dodge taxes.

Finance ministers tentatively agreed to an anti-tax avoidance directive last Thursday, pending consultations with capitals. Their representatives gave a final green light on Tuesday (21 June).

The outcome received a warm welcome from the European Commission, which had proposed the draft legislation in January.

”Today’s agreement strikes a serious blow against thos...

euobserver

