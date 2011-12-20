Ad
EU finance ministers took measures in the wrong order, says Rostowski (Photo: Friends of Europe)

EU made 'mistakes' in euro-crisis response, says Polish minister

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ministers made a "mistake" when pressing for investors to take a loss in the second Greek bail-out and obliging banks to boost their cash reserves before a substantial bailout fund was in place, Polish finance minister Jacek Rostowski said Tuesday (20 December) while rounding-up his six months at the helm of fellow finance ministers' meetings.

"The mistake was to engage in private sector involvement (PSI) without a proper firewall. If we had a proper firewall in place, PSI would have...

