Ad
euobserver
Civil society organisations argue the proposal leaves the door open to support fossil fuels and polluting sectors (Photo: Karsten Wurth / Unsplash)

EU Commission's green recovery criticised as 'brown'

Nordics
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission's combined €1.85 trillion recovery plan from the coronavirus crisis - comprising Wednesday's €750bn recovery fund and the next seven-year budget - has not convinced environmental NGOs, who said the proposal fails to offer a truly 'green recovery'.

"We need to press fast forward towards a green, digital and resilient future. To those who fear the cost of investment, I say that the cost on inaction will be much more expensive down the road," the president of the co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU alliance calls for green recovery plan
Study: Green post-virus stimulus is 'life or death'
Draft EU 'green recovery' plan amid clash over natural gas
How pandemic opens doors to green transport industry
Civil society organisations argue the proposal leaves the door open to support fossil fuels and polluting sectors (Photo: Karsten Wurth / Unsplash)

Tags

NordicsGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections