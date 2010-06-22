EU airports must offer alternative to naked scanners, says US

The US says it has more privacy protection measures for air passengers going through full body scanners than Europe.
Recognising the "potential for misuse," the US government has gone ahead with use of the controversial full body scanners under strict privacy provisions, an American official speaking to a group of European journalists said on Monday (21 June).
"There is more privacy protection in place in the US than in Europe, because we embedded those provisions before rolling o...
