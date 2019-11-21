Ad
Irene Tinagli (S&D, Italy) is the president of the ECON committee (Photo: the_amanda)

New EU financial instruments needed

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

The European Parliament's committee for economic and monetary affairs (ECON) has been at the heart of the biggest crisis the European Union has seen since its foundation.

The financial and economic crisis of 2008/2009 has shaken the EU to its foundations.

Not only were banks collapsing and people lost their savings, the euro was under severe pressure too.

For the first time since its introduction, in 2002 in 12 EU countries, people started to believe that the debt crisis c...

