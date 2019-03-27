Malta and Cyprus EU passport sales under fire

Malta and Cyprus should end their golden passport schemes, MEPs have said, while sounding an EU-wide alert on Russian money laundering.

The two member states, the only ones which sell their nationality, as well as the 18 others who sell residency permits, were urged to end the practice by MEPs in a plenary vote in Strasbourg on Tuesday (26 March).

The economic benefits of the schemes "do not offset the serious security, money la...