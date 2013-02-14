Ad
euobserver
Ayrault said he was 'shocked' by the self-immolation in Nantes (Photo: OliverN5)

EU unlikely to punish France for budget lapse

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France predicts it will fail to meet EU budgetary targets this year, but the European Commission is unlikely to take action.

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told national TV on Wednesday (13 February) that the EU target of 3 percent budget deficit by the end of this year is slipping out of reach.

"We won't be there exactly at 3 percent in 2013 for a simple reason because growth in France, in Europe and the world is weaker than expected," he said.

"We won't be far o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France and Germany cast doubt on EU budget deal
Hollande faces down EU fiscal pact rebels
Rehn rebuffs IMF criticism of austerity measures
Ayrault said he was 'shocked' by the self-immolation in Nantes (Photo: OliverN5)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections