EU unlikely to punish France for budget lapse

France predicts it will fail to meet EU budgetary targets this year, but the European Commission is unlikely to take action.

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told national TV on Wednesday (13 February) that the EU target of 3 percent budget deficit by the end of this year is slipping out of reach.

"We won't be there exactly at 3 percent in 2013 for a simple reason because growth in France, in Europe and the world is weaker than expected," he said.

"We won't be far o...