Coal-dependent Poland 'behaves' in Paris

Fears that Poland will derail the negotiating process at the climate conference in Paris have, so far, not come true.

The summit, where 195 countries, plus the EU, are trying to reach a global climate treaty, is approaching the final phase of talks, with meetings lasting until 5am on Thursday morning (10 December).

In the months leading up to the summit, Polish politicians had been very vocal about defending the country's coal industry - most of the country's electricity is genera...