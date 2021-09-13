Ad
The Dutch minister of finance Wopke Hoekstra is one of the signatories of the letter. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

'Frugals' renew effort to reduce excessive debt

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Finance ministers of eight EU member states released a signed letter on Friday (10 September) calling for a renewed effort to "reduce excessive debt" among member states.

It is the starting point for renewed debates on fiscal policy in Europe, specifically on the fate of the so-called Stability and Growth pact.

The Stability and Growth pact is a disciplinary rule that limits spending by member states. It entered into force in 1998, and it prohibits countries from running a defic...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

