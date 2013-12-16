Ad
euobserver
The banking tower in Frankfurt, which hosts the offices of Alvarez and Marsal (Photo: Wolfgang Staudt)

Troika consultancies: A multi-million euro business beyond scrutiny

Investigations
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Alvarez and Marsal, BlackRock, Oliver Wyman, Pimco: The names mean nothing to the average European.

But the financial consultancies have played a central role in all the eurozone bailouts and have so far invoiced taxpayers in Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain over €80 million.

Their "independent" expertise is used by the "troika" of international lenders - the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - to decide how m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsGreen Economy

Related articles

Troika officials admit errors, as criticism mounts
EU parliament to probe bailout troikas
The banking tower in Frankfurt, which hosts the offices of Alvarez and Marsal (Photo: Wolfgang Staudt)

Tags

InvestigationsGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections