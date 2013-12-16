Troika consultancies: A multi-million euro business beyond scrutiny

Alvarez and Marsal, BlackRock, Oliver Wyman, Pimco: The names mean nothing to the average European.

But the financial consultancies have played a central role in all the eurozone bailouts and have so far invoiced taxpayers in Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain over €80 million.

Their "independent" expertise is used by the "troika" of international lenders - the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - to decide how m...