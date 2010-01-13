Ad
The Greek administration is expected to come forward with an action plan by the end of the month (Photo: Hellenic Ministry of Culture)

EU report slams Greece over false statistics

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

A report published by the European Commission on Tuesday (12 January) has condemned Greece for falsifying its data on public finances.

Written up at the behest of EU finance ministers, the document talks of "deliberate misreporting of figures by the Greek authorities in 2009."

The country's newly elected Socialist government upwardly revised its 2009 deficit forecast last October from 3.7 to 12.5 percent, a considerable change that prompted credit rating downgrades and outrage in...

