Commission sets out state-aid overhaul to drive growth

The European Commission wants re-vamped state aid rules to be part of Europe’s 2020 growth strategy, according to a paper released on Tuesday (8 May) by the EU executive.

In a paper on ‘EU State Aid Modernisation’, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia stated that governments should be able to subsidise projects, particularly on green technologies and innovation that would otherwise not obtain funding from the private sector.

The Commission claims that “better targeted stat...