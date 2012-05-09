Ad
euobserver
Competition Commissioner unveiled a revamp of EU state aid rules (Photo: European Commission)

Commission sets out state-aid overhaul to drive growth

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission wants re-vamped state aid rules to be part of Europe’s 2020 growth strategy, according to a paper released on Tuesday (8 May) by the EU executive.

In a paper on ‘EU State Aid Modernisation’, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia stated that governments should be able to subsidise projects, particularly on green technologies and innovation that would otherwise not obtain funding from the private sector.

The Commission claims that “better targeted stat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU to re-write cinema subsidy rules
Competition Commissioner unveiled a revamp of EU state aid rules (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections