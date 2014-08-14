European industrial output slumps

The eurozone economy is facing another slowdown after figures revealed that industrial output fell for a second successive month.

Data published on Wednesday (13 August) by Eurostat showed a 0.3 percent drop in output, which covers manufacturing and energy goods, in June across the 18-country currency bloc and by 0.1 percent across the EU’s 28 member states.

Strong performances in Malta and Denmark, together with slight increases in Germany, France and Italy, were offset by substa...