Europe's manufacturing output fell for the second successive month (Photo: arbyreed)

European industrial output slumps

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone economy is facing another slowdown after figures revealed that industrial output fell for a second successive month.

Data published on Wednesday (13 August) by Eurostat showed a 0.3 percent drop in output, which covers manufacturing and energy goods, in June across the 18-country currency bloc and by 0.1 percent across the EU’s 28 member states.

Strong performances in Malta and Denmark, together with slight increases in Germany, France and Italy, were offset by substa...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

