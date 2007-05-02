Brussels heading for clash over EU-wide tax base

EU tax commissioner Laszlo Kovacs is set to cause controversy today, as he forges ahead with an ambitious project to create a single EU company tax base, something which is expected to prompt a clash within the college of 27 commissioners as well as with EU capitals.

Later today (2 May), Mr Kovacs is expected to reaffirm his intention to table a legislative proposal on harmonizing national tax bases in 2008. He will also outline to his colleagues in the European Commission the steps t...