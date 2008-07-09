Ad
euobserver
Slovak finance minister Jan Pociatek beside a model of a Slovak euro coin (Photo: European Commission)

Slovakia to extend euro area to central Europe

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Slovakia is the first central European country to have successfully finalised the evaluation procedures for joining the euro area in 2009. It will become its 16th member just as the monetary union celebrates ten years of existence.

EU finance ministers gave final approval to Slovakia's euro membership bid on Tuesday (8 July), setting a conversion rate for its 5.4 million citizens at 30.126 Slovak koruna to one euro.

Welcoming the decision, French finance minister Christine Lagard...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Slovak finance minister Jan Pociatek beside a model of a Slovak euro coin (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections