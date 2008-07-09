Slovakia to extend euro area to central Europe

Slovakia is the first central European country to have successfully finalised the evaluation procedures for joining the euro area in 2009. It will become its 16th member just as the monetary union celebrates ten years of existence.

EU finance ministers gave final approval to Slovakia's euro membership bid on Tuesday (8 July), setting a conversion rate for its 5.4 million citizens at 30.126 Slovak koruna to one euro.

Welcoming the decision, French finance minister Christine Lagard...