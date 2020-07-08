EU forecasts deeper recession, amid recovery funds row

The EU Commission on Tuesday (7 July) drew a grimmer picture of the European economy damaged by the coronavirus pandemic than before, as the reopening of the continent's economy has been slower than expected.
The eurozone economy will drop deeper into recession this year, and rebound less quickly next year, than the commission originally estimated in May.
France, Italy and Spain will contract more than 10 percent this year, the commission said in its summer Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.