Greece to vote on second set of reforms

The Greek government submitted new reforms to parliament on Tuesday (21 July), to be voted on Wednesday as part of the prior actions required by Greece's creditors to start negotiations on a new bailout.

The two new measures are the transposition of the 2014 EU directive on bank recovery and resolution (BRRD) and the adoption of the Code of Civil Procedure, which the 12 July euro summit statement said will "accelerate the judicial process and reduce costs".

With the directive, sha...