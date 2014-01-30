Mastercard set to lose legal battle with EU over payment fees

US credit card giant Mastercard looks set to lose its legal battle against an EU cap on its payment fees, following a legal opinion from the European Court of Justice.

The dispute follows a Commission ruling in 2007 ordering Mastercard to repeal its card interchange fees in the EU on the grounds that the fees were too high and flouted competition rules.

Mastercard challenged the decision, which was upheld by the EU's General Court, the bloc's second highest court, in 2012.

...