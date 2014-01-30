Ad
Mastercard looks set to fail in its bid to overturn a cap on card fees (Photo: Alan C.)

Mastercard set to lose legal battle with EU over payment fees

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

US credit card giant Mastercard looks set to lose its legal battle against an EU cap on its payment fees, following a legal opinion from the European Court of Justice.

The dispute follows a Commission ruling in 2007 ordering Mastercard to repeal its card interchange fees in the EU on the grounds that the fees were too high and flouted competition rules.

Mastercard challenged the decision, which was upheld by the EU's General Court, the bloc's second highest court, in 2012.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

