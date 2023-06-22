Organic farms, consumer rights 'at risk' in new GMO opt-outs

The European Commission is expected to unveil its new food package, including regulation on plants produced by new genomic techniques (NGT), early in July.
But leaked documents have prompted concern regarding transparency, consumer rights, and co-existence with existing GMO-free agriculture in the EU.
Political pressure to change current rules for genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) have been mounting since 2018 — wh...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
