US bank crisis smashes hole in European markets

The US banking crisis wiped billions off the value of European stock markets on Monday (15 September), with the European Central Bank and EU institutions trying to calm nerves as traders fear more bad news.

Among Europe's largest trading floors, the FTSE exchange in London and Euronext 100 in Paris lost around €81 billion each in value while the DAX trading floor in Frankfurt lost €27 billion.

Shares in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, Poland, Romania, the Czech rep...